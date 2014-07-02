PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - July 3

July 3 The following are the top stories in the
Headlines
Telefonica's 8.6 bln euro takeover of E-Plus approved
Rivals assess benefit of clearing BNP Paribas's dollar
transactions
China to try GSK couple 'in secret'
Yellen holds firm on rate rises
Facebook to stop toying with our emotions
Silicon Valley billionaire wins U.S. bitcoin auction
Overview
Telefonica SA 8.6 billion euro takeover of KPN's
German mobile unit E-plus won conditional approval from
Brussels, after Spain's largest telecom operator promised to
rent out part of the merged company's network capacity and
divest some radio wave spectrum to smaller rivals.
Rival banks will have to consider the benefits of clearing
the French lender's dollar transactions, following BNP Paribas's
$8.9 billion settlement with U.S. authorities for
violating sanctions against Sudan, Cuba and Iran that forced the
behind-the-scenes role of correspondent banking into the open.
Chinese authorities have informed U.S. consular officials
that "on grounds of privacy" they will not be able to attend the
trial of British investigator and his American wife and business
partner who have been detained in China because of their work
for drugmaker GlaxoSmithKline, sources said.
Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen has mounted a forceful
defence to keep monetary policy loose signs of a rise in asset
prices, and has argued that the central bank did not need to
raise interest rates to tackle financial instability as it had
other tools at its disposal.
With another regulator saying that will quiz Facebook
on its psychological experiment, the social networking site's
chief operating officer, Sheryl Sandberg, told NDTV in an
interview that the company will not try to control its users'
emotions.
Venture Capitalist Tim Draper, a billionaire who is
campaigning to split California into six states, has emerged as
the sole winning bidder of bitcoins worth about $18 million
auctioned by the United States Marshals Service.
