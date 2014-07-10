PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - July 11

July 11 The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

Headlines

Portugal's Espirito Santo woes dent shares

Amazon sued over children's purchases

Bank of England considers impact on system of misconduct fines

Maersk forms new alliance with MSC after Chinese setback

Sell-off expert says Royal Mail sale delivered poor value

Fraud lurks in shadows of changing digital advertising landscape

Overview

Portugal's government ministers and central bank have come out saying that Banco Espirito Santo (BES), the country's largest listed bank by assets, faces the threat of being affected by the problems plaguing its biggest shareholder, the Espirito Santo family group.

The U.S. government has sued e-commerce company Amazon.com over accusations that it allowed children to collectively make unauthorised purchases worth millions of dollars on the credit cards of their parents.

The Bank of England is reviewing how banks will deal with increasingly larger penalties relating to misconduct, amid concerns that accumulating fines are hampering lenders' efforts to increase capital.

The world's top two container shippers, Maersk Line and MSC Mediterranean Shipping Co, have struck a long-term deal to trim costs by sharing capacity, after a previous three-way pooling deal unravelled last month.

The sale of Royal Mail achieved poorer value for taxpayers than the government sell-offs of the 1980s and 1990s, according to research published by the UK government's official historian David Parker.

Marketers have exposed themselves to risks such as fraud by automating, the method once cheered as a means for the advertising industry to reduce waste. (Compiled by Esha Vaish; Editing by Lisa Shumaker)