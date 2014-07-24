PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - July 24

July 24 The following are the top stories in the
Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does
not vouch for their accuracy.
Headlines
BSKYB NEARS DEAL TO CREATE "SKY EUROPE"
(on.ft.com/1z56deC)
STANCHART URGED TO START WORK ON SANDS SUCCESSION PLAN
(on.ft.com/1rCiVR9)
UK ENERGY DEPARTMENT REVERSES DRAX BIOMASS DECISION
(on.ft.com/1oesQd1)
UK WEALTH MANAGERS HIT BY LOWER TRADING COMMISSIONS
(on.ft.com/WEac45)
MARK CARNEY SIGNALS BOE PREPARING TO RAISE INTEREST RATES
(on.ft.com/WGjpc1)
Overview
BSkyB is expected to announce its European expansion
on Friday, by buying Rupert Murdoch's pay-TV assets in Italy and
Germany, two people familiar with the deal said.
Standard Chartered Plc Chairman Sir John Peace is
weighing a succession plan, and has been urged to conduct a
search both internally and externally over the next 12 months,
three people familiar with the matter said.
Britain's Department of Energy and Climate Change will
appeal a High Court decision which overruled its plans to drop
one of Drax Group's coal-to-biomass conversion projects
from a new renewable energy subsidy scheme.
UK wealth managers are facing "considerable uncertainty" as
lower trading commissions in the last quarter hurt managers
including Brewin Dolphin and Charles Stanley.
The Bank of England is weighing up conflicting data on
Britain's labour market as it prepares to start raising interest
rates off their record low of the last five years, BoE Governor
Mark Carney said.
(Compiled by Aashika Jain in Bangalore)