PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - Aug 4

Aug 4 The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

Headlines

France urges G20 to put issue of U.S. bank fines on agenda

(on.ft.com/1o4kgPh)

Private equity firms mull merger of older GSK, Sanofi brands

(on.ft.com/1oo8n5j)

Banco Espirito Santo to be split in 4.9 bln euro rescue

(on.ft.com/1skvDD1)

London warned of big threat to jobs if UK quits EU

(on.ft.com/1qTkpHo)

Quindell's deal with UK roadside rescue business RAC stalls

(on.ft.com/1nijGao)

Overview

France has gathered support of other European nations to challenge U.S. regulators on their right to levy heavy fines on foreign banks at a G20 meeting later this year, following the record fine imposed on BNP Paribas last month.

Private equity firms, including KKR and Warburg Pincus, are mulling over a $10 billion plan to buy and merge older drug brands of Britain's GlaxoSmithKline and France's Sanofi.

Troubled lender Banco Espirito Santo is to be split into 'good' and 'bad' banks, under a 4.9 billion euro ($6.6 billion) rescue plan that will leave its shareholders and junior bondholders with toxic assets.

A report commissioned by London Mayor Boris Johnson is to show that the city could lose close to 1.2 million jobs and lose out on tens of billions of pounds of gross domestic product if UK decides to quit the European Union.

Britain's banks are actively opposed to the creation of an EU financial services chief as they believe the move could fracture the single market and tilt regulations in favour of the eurozone.

IT outsourcing and consultancy services provider Quindell Plc and UK road assistance firm RAC's joint venture contract to install telematics devices in vehicles has run into problems, with talks of restructuring the tie-up having stalled, according to people familiar with the project. ($1 = 0.7448 Euros) (Compiled by Esha Vaish in Bangalore; Editing by Eric Walsh)