PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - Aug 4

BRIEF-Potlatch Corp reports Q1 earnings per share $0.41
* Expect significantly improved operating results in our wood products segment in Q2 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Aug 4 The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
Headlines
France urges G20 to put issue of U.S. bank fines on agenda
Private equity firms mull merger of older GSK, Sanofi brands
Banco Espirito Santo to be split in 4.9 bln euro rescue
London warned of big threat to jobs if UK quits EU
Quindell's deal with UK roadside rescue business RAC stalls
Overview
France has gathered support of other European nations to challenge U.S. regulators on their right to levy heavy fines on foreign banks at a G20 meeting later this year, following the record fine imposed on BNP Paribas last month.
Private equity firms, including KKR and Warburg Pincus, are mulling over a $10 billion plan to buy and merge older drug brands of Britain's GlaxoSmithKline and France's Sanofi.
Troubled lender Banco Espirito Santo is to be split into 'good' and 'bad' banks, under a 4.9 billion euro ($6.6 billion) rescue plan that will leave its shareholders and junior bondholders with toxic assets.
A report commissioned by London Mayor Boris Johnson is to show that the city could lose close to 1.2 million jobs and lose out on tens of billions of pounds of gross domestic product if UK decides to quit the European Union.
Britain's banks are actively opposed to the creation of an EU financial services chief as they believe the move could fracture the single market and tilt regulations in favour of the eurozone.
IT outsourcing and consultancy services provider Quindell Plc and UK road assistance firm RAC's joint venture contract to install telematics devices in vehicles has run into problems, with talks of restructuring the tie-up having stalled, according to people familiar with the project. ($1 = 0.7448 Euros) (Compiled by Esha Vaish in Bangalore; Editing by Eric Walsh)
SYDNEY, April 27 Australia's Wesfarmers Ltd , owner of the country's No. 2 grocery chain, said third quarter food and liquor sales rose 1.2 percent as a strategy of cutting shelf prices to win customers was offset by higher wholesale prices.
MEXICO CITY, April 26 Mexican broadcaster Grupo Televisa on Wednesday reported a first-quarter profit of 1.35 billion pesos ($72.1 million), up 125 percent compared with the same period last year.