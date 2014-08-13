PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - Aug 14

Aug 14 The following are the top stories in the
Headlines
Russian steelmaker Evraz raises $425m from European lenders
(on.ft.com/Y5WOpR)
Saga takes majority stake in rival in first deal since
flotation
(on.ft.com/1l3Zv5P)
Bill Ackman plans to raise $4 bln by listing new investment
vehicle
(on.ft.com/VkCq2B)
U.S. biotech InterMune appoints advisers in face of takeover
bids
(on.ft.com/1sUIzOc)
European companies slam Chinese antitrust probes
(on.ft.com/1sUFKwv)
African Minerals considering future of its executive
chairman
(on.ft.com/1sWqWiP)
Overview
Russian steelmaker Evraz Plc has managed to raise a
$425 million loan from a syndicate of European banks - an
indication that some Western banks are continuing to lend money
in the country, despite mounting concerns over the prospect of
toughening international sanctions.
Saga Plc, a UK travel and insurance company
specialising in the over 50s, has bought a majority stake in
online holiday packages provider Destinology, marking its first
acquisition since the company went public earlier this year.
William Ackman has dropped hints that the billionaire
investor will look to raise about $4 billion by listing a new
investment vehicle on the London Stock Exchange, adopting a
strategy other hedge fund titans such as Daniel Loeb and Alan
Howard have used in the past.
Biotechnology company InterMune Inc has appointed
Centerview Partners and Goldman Sachs Group Inc as
financial advisers to help the orphan drugmaker prepare for
possible takeover bids from larger sector rivals, sources say.
European companies have lashed out against the Chinese
government renewed attempt to crackdown on alleged violations of
the country's anti-monopoly law, with Beijing-based European
Chamber of Commerce in China saying that officials have unfairly
targeted foreign firms and have subjected them to "intimidation
tactics".
African Minerals Ltd's board is considering
replacing Executive Chairman Frank Timis and said it will
strengthen its governance, after the iron ore miner had to
launch on internal probe into whether Timis benefited from a $50
million payment he authorised.
