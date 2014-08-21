PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - Aug 21

The following are the top stories in the Financial Times.
Headlines
MPC dissenters still seen as outliers unable to shift policy
(on.ft.com/1nbrgoa)
Germany agrees to arm Iraq in break with post-war tradition
(on.ft.com/1kVNGOI)
ECB bank audit to cover consultants in cash
(on.ft.com/1tiiISi)
Glencore plans $1 bln share buyback
(on.ft.com/1qr1AF9)
Carillion abandons pursuit of Balfour Beatty
(on.ft.com/1tmQcyb)
Goldman gives junior bankers 20 pct pay rise
(on.ft.com/1oendHn)
Overview
After an unprecedented three years of unanimity on interest
rates, two out of the Bank of England's Monetary Policy
Committee's nine members decided to vote in favour of raising
interest rates.
Germany broke with post-war tradition in saying it would arm
Iraqi Kurdish security forces fighting Islamic State militants
in northern Iraq.
The European Central Bank and eight national regulators,
including the eurozone's five largest economies, will pay up to
487.7 million euros ($646.8 million) on fees to external
advisers for their work on the region's health check of its
biggest banks, according to Financial Times research.
Commodities group Glencore will return $1 billion
to investors the first share buyback by a large miner since the
commodities boom began to cool.
Carillion abandoned hopes of creating a 3 billion
pound construction powerhouse after it gave up its month-long
pursuit of larger rival Balfour Beatty, which thrice
rejected its offer.
Goldman Sachs is hiking salaries of junior bankers in
the U.S. by about 20 percent in a move to attract and retain
young graduates.
($1 = 0.7540 Euros)
