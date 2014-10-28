PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - Oct 28

Oct 28 The following are the top stories in the
Headlines
BoE DEMANDS CLIMATE ANSWERS FROM INSURERS
CAMERON REJECTS 1.7 BLN STG EU BUDGET DEMAND
REGULATORS AIM TO RESTORE TRUST IN FINANCIAL MARKETS
CO-OP BANK CHOOSES DENNIS HOLT AS NEW CHAIRMAN
Overview
The Bank of England has written to about 30 insurance
companies to evaluate the risks of climate change to their
solvency and earnings, in a concern over the potential financial
aftermath of global warming.
In his address to the members of parliament, British Prime
Minister David Cameron on Monday said Britain would not pay an
additional 1.7 billion pounds ($2.74 billion) as part of its
contribution to the European Union. The EU says a recent upward
revision to Britain's gross national income during 2002-2013
triggered the additional contributions.
Scandals in the financial markets are not caused by just a "few
bad apples", and financial regulators are set to impose more
regulation on the sector to reclaim public trust, Bank of
England Deputy Governor of markets and banking, Nemat Shafik
said.
Britain's Co-operative Bank named Dennis Holt as its new
chairman, as the bank aims to recover from a high-profile drugs
scandal, senior management departures and its near collapse.
(1 US dollar = 0.6203 British pound)
