PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - Oct 31

Headlines
STANCHART FACES U.S. SANCTIONS PROBE
(on.ft.com/1zOEjHB)
TREASURY DELAYS BANK OF ENGLAND BUY-TO-LET CONSULTATION
(on.ft.com/1vm35XN)
NORTHERN IRELAND FACES 1 BLN STG SPENDING CUTS AFTER BUDGET DEAL
(on.ft.com/1uamZu7)
POLL PREDICTS SCOTTISH WIPEOUT FOR LABOUR IN GENERAL ELECTION
(on.ft.com/1rXLm7Q)
Overview
U.S. prosecutors have reopened an investigation into Standard
Chartered Plc on suspicions that the bank tucked away
transactions that violated sanctions laws as it was settling a
related action two years ago, people familiar with the matter
said.
Britain's Treasury has dodged a request from Bank of England
to be granted powers over buy-to-let lending, saying
it wants to gather more evidence on how the market works. The
Treasury on Thursday issued a consultation paper suggesting to
give the bank's Financial Policy Committee new legal tools to
control residential mortgage lending. The move would allow the
Treasury to set mandatory limits on loan-to-value ratios and
debt-to-income ratios in residential lending.
Under pressure from Britain's Treasury, the Democratic Unionist
party and Sinn Fein, two biggest parties in the devolved
administration in Belfast, agreed to back a budget drafted by
the Northern Ireland government that will see public spending be
hurt by deep cuts. The budget would likely lead to public
spending cuts of up to 1 billion pounds ($1.60 billion).
The Scotland Labour Party is facing a potential electoral defeat
in Scotland, with a new poll conducted by Ipsos Mori poll for
STV that shows just 23 percent of voters would back the Labour
Party if a general election were to be held immediately,
compared with 52 percent who would back the Scottish National
Party. That would imply 41 Westminster seats that were won in
Scotland in 2010 to be no longer in hands of the Labour Party.
(1 US dollar = 0.6255 British pound)
