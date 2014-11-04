PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - Nov 4

Nov 4 The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

A Florida court has acquitted Raoul Weil, former head of wealth management at UBS, of helping rich U.S. clients in evading as much as $20 billion in taxes. In 2009, Switzerland-based UBS paid $780 million to settle allegations of abetting tax evasion and also handed over 4,450 names of U.S. clients.

The Royal Bank of Scotland will appoint Ernst & Young as its new auditor, putting an end to a 14-year old relationship with its current auditor, Deloitte. The RBS contract will enable EY to overtake Deloitte in market share by number of FTSE 100 audits, behind PwC and KPMG.

Pop star Taylor Swift's record label Big Machine has removed the singer's entire catalogue of music from Sweden-based music streaming service Spotify, saying the star can make more money selling recordings than streaming. The removal is a big setback to the world's largest music streaming service, which is currently valued at $4 billion (2.50 billion British pounds).

Leaders of the European Union are considering a plan to allow Greece to exit its four-year-old bailout by the end of 2014, by converting about 11 billion euros ($13.74 billion) of unused funds into a backstop for Greece, when it raises funds from its own markets. (1 British pound = 1.5981 US dollar) (1 US dollar = 0.8003 euro) (Compiled by Ankush Sharma in Bangalore; Editing by Ken Wills)