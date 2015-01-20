PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - Jan 20

BRIEF-FP Newspapers Inc Q1 earnings per share $0.027
* Qtrly revenue $18.2 million, a decrease of $1.4 million or 7.3%
Jan 20 The following are the top stories in the Financial Times.
Headlines
* British Gas follows Eon's price cut
* Weavering hedge fund founder guilty of fraud
* Banks and brokers to net 45 million pounds from Aviva's Friends Life deal
* Serious Fraud Office closes Autonomy investigation
Overview
* UK's biggest energy retailer British Gas reduced household gas prices by 5 percent following Eon's 3.5 percent cut last week. This makes it the second energy company to cut the cost of household gas supplies in less than a week, and is in response to falling wholesale costs.
* Magnus Peterson, founder of Weavering hedge fund, has been found guilty of fraud for $600 million of investors' money by a jury in the Southwark Crown court. He was found guilty on eight counts which included fraud by abuse of position, furnishing false information and forgery.
* Banks and brokers involved in Aviva's planned acquisition of Friends Life Ltd will receive 45 million pounds as fees. The tie-up is expected to cost about 1,500 jobs. These disclosures were made in documents published ahead of shareholder votes on Aviva's all-share takeover.
* The Serious Fraud Office (SFO) has closed its investigation into the ill-fated sale of Autonomy to Hewlett-Packard Co, saying there was not enough evidence to secure a conviction of the software firm's former executives. (Compiled by Zara Mascarenhas in Bengaluru; Editing by Diane Craft)
SEATTLE, May 10 Boeing Co said on Wednesday it had temporarily halted test flights of its new 737 MAX aircraft due to an issue with the engine, which is jointly made by General Electric Co and Safran SA of France.
