PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - Jan 21

* Total to cut capital spending by 10 pct amid oil price rout

* Damon Buffini steps down from Permira

* Dalian Wanda set to score 20 pct stake in Atletico Madrid

* BHP cuts shale production amid slump in oil price

* French oil and gas group Total plans to reduce capital spending by 10 per cent this year under a cost-cutting plan led by new chief executive Patrick Pouyanne.

* Damon Buffini, a partner in private equity firm Permira, is stepping down by the end of the year. He will continue as a senior adviser and will also remain a board member of Hugo Boss, the fashion house in which Permira has a 32 percent stake.

* Chinese billionaire Wang Jianlin has agreed to buy a 20 percent stake in La Liga champions Atletico Madrid. The deal with Wang, who is chairman of the Wanda Group conglomerate, will be announced in Beijing on Wednesday.

* BHP Billiton , the world's largest miner, is cutting its shale oil production due to the slump in oil prices. The company said it will reduce the number of rigs it operates onshore in the United States by 40 per cent and that its shale investment programme remains under review. (Compiled by Shivam Srivastava in Bengaluru; Editing by Bernard Orr)