PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - Jan 23

Jan 23 The following are the top stories in the
Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does
not vouch for their accuracy.
Headlines
* Telefonica set to agree to sell O2 to Hutchison Whampoa
for 10 bln pounds
(on.ft.com/1t3ktp6)
* Anglo American set to sell Australian coal mines to boost
returns
(on.ft.com/15hGENe)
* Mario Draghi's bond-buying plan outstrips expectations
(on.ft.com/1Jp8G6N)
* Private jet scandal gives Swedish giant rough ride
(on.ft.com/1CHofVh)
Overview
* Telefonica SA is set to agree to a cash deal of
10 billion pounds ($15 billion) to sell O2, its British mobile
company, to one of Asia's wealthiest men, Li Ka-shing's
Hutchison Whampoa Ltd, the Financial Times reported on
Thursday.
* Anglo American is looking to sell a cluster of
coal assets in eastern Australia as it tries to boost
shareholder returns amid a slump in commodities prices.
* The European Central Bank agreed on Thursday to embark on
a quantitative easing programme that will see it buy 60 billion
euros ($68.1 billion) worth of government bonds a month from
this March until September next year.
* Swedish group Industrivarden said on Thursday
its chairman, Sverker Martin-Lof, would leave his position at
the group and its companies. The move comes after a jet scandal
erupted relating to liberal use of corporate jets by senior
staff.
($1 = 0.6663 pounds)
($1 = 0.8807 euros)
(Compiled by Shivam Srivastava in Bengaluru; Editing by Alan
Crosby)