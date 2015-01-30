PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - Jan 30

UPDATE 1-Car rental company Hertz falls on bigger-than-expected loss
May 8 U.S. car rental company Hertz Global Holdings Inc reported a bigger-than-expected quarterly loss and revenue below estimates, hit by lower pricing in the United States.
Jan 30 The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
Headlines
* Spotify hires Goldman to raise near $500 mln
* ConocoPhillips and Shell outline billions of dollars in cuts
* Novartis and J&J back UK biotech working on 30-minute STD test
Overview
* Online music streaming service Spotify is working with Goldman Sachs for a new round of private fundraising which is expected to value the company at $8 billion. This move is expected to delay the company's public listing, which many thought would occur this year.
* Plunging crude prices have made Royal Dutch Shell Plc and ConocoPhillips cut their investment programmes by billions of dollars. Shell said it would "curtail" its capital spending by $15 billion over 2015-17 and Conoco said it planned a much steeper 33 percent cut in its capital spending this year to $11.5 billion.
* Atlas Genetics, a UK-based molecular diagnostics company, has raised $20 million from investors that include the likes of Novartis AG and Johnson & Johnson. Atlas is developing a 30-minute test for sexually transmitted diseases and is also planning to launch its first test for chlamydia this year. (Compiled by Shivam Srivastava in Bengaluru; Editing by Eric Walsh)
* Antero resources reports first quarter 2017 financial and operational results
* IEC Electronics Corp - Effective as of may 5, 2017 iec entered into third amendment to fifth amended and restated credit facility agreement - sec filing