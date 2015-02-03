PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - Feb 3

Feb 3 The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

Headlines

NEWS CORP AVOIDS US CHARGES ON HACKING

SUPER BOWL MOST WATCHED SHOW IN HISTORY

PEER-TO-PEER LENDER SOFI RAISES $200 MLN

SHELL PREPARES TO DISMANTLE NORTH SEA GIANTS

Overview

U.S. Department of Justice has communicated to Rupert Murdoch-owned News Corp that it won't face prosecution in the country for phone hacking charges.

Super Bowl became the most watched television programme in U.S. history garnering more than 114.4 million viewers as people tuned in to watch the New England Patriots defeat Seattle Seahawks to seal their first win in a decade.

Peer-to-peer lender SoFi, which specialises in student loans, raised $200 million in a new funding round that values the four-year-old startup at $1.3 billion.

Royal Dutch Shell PLC on Tuesday will brief on plans to dismantle its multi-billion dollar project in the North Sea-Brent oilfield, that may lead to closure of other projects after the plunge in global crude prices. (Compiled by Ankush Sharma in Bengaluru; Editing by Cynthia Osterman)