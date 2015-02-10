PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - Feb 10

Feb 10 The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

Headlines

PETROBRAS SCANDAL DRAWS IN FOREIGN INVESTORS

(on.ft.com/1KH8pwX)

TOWERGATE LINES UP DAVID ROSS AS NEW CEO

(on.ft.com/1AQMAuG)

WANDA BUYS BLATTER NEPHEW'S SPORTS AGENCY

(on.ft.com/1DyFhHR)

NEW INDIAN AIRLINES LOBBY TO FLY OVERSEAS

(on.ft.com/1CbjGAM)

Overview

Two Singaporean shipbuilders - Keppel Corporation and Sembcorp Marine - and three other Brazilian shipbuilders have been accused of corruption and participating in a bribe-for-contracts scheme at Brazil state-owned oil group Petrobras.

Towergate is considering appointing David Ross - who is currently leading New York-based rival Arthur J Gallagher - as its new CEO. The UK-based insurance broker has been without a leader since October and has 1 billion pounds ($1.52 billion) in debt.

Chinese developer Dalian Wanda has won an auction to acquire sports rights agency Infront Media for 1 billion euros ($1.13 billion) from private equity group Bridgepoint. Infront Media is owned by the nephew of FIFA President Sepp Blatter.

Vistara - an airline joint venture setup by India's Tata Group and Singapore Airlines aims to go beyond ferrying passengers domestically and wants to feed India's rapidly growing appetite for international travel. ($1 = 0.6569 pounds) ($1 = 0.8825 euros) (Compiled by Ankush Sharma in Bengaluru; Editing by Cynthia Osterman)