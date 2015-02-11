PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - Feb 11

Feb 11 The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

Headlines

APPLE FIRST TO CLOSE DAY ABOVE $700 BLN

MARCHIONNE SEES END OF EUROPEAN 'HELL'

US DEPORTS MAN LINKED TO GUINEA PROBE

AENA IPO IS SPAIN'S LARGEST SINCE 2007

Overview

iPhone maker Apple Inc on Tuesday became the first U.S. company to close at a market valuation above $700 billion. This led the company's Chief Executive Tim Cook to comment that the company could overcome the "law of large numbers" and continue to grow rapidly.

Fiat Chrysler's Chief Executive Sergio Marchionne has said that the carmaker's next level of growth will come from a recovering Europe as the U.S. market approaches saturation.

Frederic Cilins, a French businessman who was under custody for two years for obstructing an investigation involving a multi-million dollar African mining deal, has been released and deported.

Spanish airport operator Aena is poised to bring in the biggest IPO in Spain since 2007, as the country moves to a sustained economic recovery. Aena's shares have been priced at 58 euros ($66) a share, its upper limit, buoyed by last-minute interest by investors. ($1 = 0.8828 euros) (Compiled by Ankush Sharma in Bengaluru; Editing by Cynthia Osterman)