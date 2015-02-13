PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - Feb 13

Feb 13 The following are the top stories in the
Headlines
BT RAISES 1 BLN POUNDS TO HELP FUND EE PURCHASE
ZOOPLA HIT BY LAUNCH OF RIVAL WEBSITE
BANKERS FACE EXTENSION OF PAY CLAWBACKS
EX-HSBC BANKER JOINS ROLLS-ROYCE BOARD
Overview
BT Group Plc has raised 1 billion pounds ($1.54
billion) through a share sale to fund its acquisition of EE,
UK's largest mobile operator. The company offered 222 million
shares at a price of 4.55 pounds.
Online property portal Zoopla said the number of
real estate agents advertising on its site fell by 11 percent
due to the launch of a rival website called OntheMarket. The
company said a total of 16,967 agents advertised on Zoopla
compared with 18,999 last year.
Bankers accused of wrongdoing may see their bonuses and
fixed pay being clawed back, even if the offence took place 10
years ago. Ed Balls, shadow chancellor, will unveil on Friday,
new reforms that will see the proposed clawback period being
extended from seven to 10 years.
Irene Dorner, a prominent banker who retired from HSBC
last year, will join the board of Rolls-Royce Holdings
Plc as a non-executive director. Dorner will replace John
Neill, chairman of Unipart, who has been a non-executive member
since 2008.
($1 = 0.6500 pounds)
