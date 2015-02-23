PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - Feb 23

Feb 23 The following are the top stories in the
Headlines
MINISTERS SET ASIDE 2 BLN STG TO WRITE OFF STUDENT LOANS
THIS YEAR
ABRAAJ TAKES $400 Million SLICE OF TURKISH ONLINE GROUP
HEPSIBURADA
ROTHSCHILD EYES EARLY BONUS ROUND TO AVOID POSSIBLE WINDFALL
TAX
HSBC CHIEF GULLIVER PULLED INTO BANK'S TAX SCANDAL
Overview
British Ministers have set aside 2 billion pounds ($3.08
billion) to cover potential write-downs in the value of existing
student loans in this financial year alone following an increase
in the rate of graduates' being unable to repay, according to
Treasury documents.
Dubai-based private equity group Abraaj Capital acquired 25
percent stake in Turkey's online retailer Hepsiburada. The deal
was valued more than $400 million.
Boutique investment bank Rothschild considers
paying its 2014 bonuses early with a view to avoid payment of
extra taxes that might be levied if Labour comes back to power.
Stuart Gulliver, the chief executive of HSBC Holdings Plc
was drawn into a tax evasion scandal after it was
claimed that he had saved millions of dollars from the taxman in
a Panamanian company through its Swiss private bank.
($1 = 0.6502 pounds)
