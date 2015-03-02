PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - March 2

March 1 The following are the top stories in the
Headlines
ASTON MARTIN TO TARGET NEW BUYERS
CHIPMAKER NXP TO BUY FREESCALE
FRIDMAN LEGAL THREAT OVER NORTH SEA BLOCK
ORANGE EYES TIE-UP WITH TELECOM ITALIA
Overview
Luxury sports car brand Aston Martin is set to revamp its
image of an iconic British carmaker and focus on women and youth
in its forthcoming models and designs. Andy Palmer, Aston
Martin's CEO, who joined the Warwickshire-based carmaker in
October, will tell the Geneva motor show that they plan to add
two new product lines.
NXP Semiconductors, makers of chips that are used
in credit and debit cards, has bought its rival Freescale
in a deal that would create a company with a total value
of $40 billion.
Russian billionaire Mikhail Fridman has threatened to go to
court if the British government tries to block a 5 mln euro deal
that will give Fridman ownership of RWE Dea, the oil and gas arm
of Germany's RWE.
French telecom operator Orange is eyeing a
partnership with its Italian rival Telecom Italia to
create further consolidation in the European telecom market.
Orange CEO Stephane Richard said in an interview to French
weekly Journal du Dimanche that a tie-up "would be an attractive
European consolidation opportunity."
