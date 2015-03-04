PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - Mar 4

March 3 The following are the top stories in the
Headlines
ACTAVIS RECORDS SECOND-LARGEST BOND SALE
(on.ft.com/17P1Yvd)
EUROPE CONSIDERS 'TWO-SPEED' INTERNET
(on.ft.com/17P2xoP)
BLACKBERRY UNVEILS TOUCHSCREEN SMARTPHONE
(on.ft.com/17P2Rnq)
RETREAT FROM INVESTMENT BANKING GATHERS PACE
(on.ft.com/1zVTXMh)
Overview
Actavis PLC sold bonds worth $21 billion on Tuesday
to fund its $66 billion acquisition of Botox-maker Allergan
. The bond offering was the second-largest in corporate
debt offering on record.
European Union member states are proposing rules that will
allow Internet providers the option of providing access to
Internet services under a "two-speed" plan. In contrast, the
United States passed a resolution last week to prevent such
practices.
Ontario-based smartphone maker Blackberry has
unveiled a touchscreen phone called the 5in Blackberry Leap, to
win back customers who have since moved onto Android and
iOS-based devices. The 5in Blackberry Leap, which sports the
popular QWERTY keypad, is the first in a series of four new
launches and will go on sale beginning April for $275.
Two of Britain's largest banks are showing signs of
pessimism in the investment banking space. Royal Bank of
Scotland is all set to slash as many as 14,000 jobs with
its investment banking operations in the U.S. and Asia, whereas
Barclays' Chief Executive Antony Jenkins has said that
he has little patience to wait for the recovery of Barclays'
investment banking unit.
