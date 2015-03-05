PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - March 5

March 5 The following are the top stories in the
Headlines
J&J NEARS DEAL FOR CANCER DRUGMAKER
EXXON CHIEF SAYS OIL PRICES WILL STAY LOW
ETSY AIMS TO RAISE $100 MLN IN IPO
INSTAGRAM UNVEILS NEW ADVERTISING FORMAT
Overview
U.S. drugmaker Johnson & Johnson is nearing a deal
to buy it smaller rival and maker of cancer drugs Pharmacyclics
. Sources close to the deal say that J&J may value the
company at par or at a premium of the $17.5 bln market
capitalisation that Pharmacyclics commands.
The chief executive of Exxon Mobil has said that low
oil prices are here to stay and that the world should "settle
in" for a period where oil prices remain weak.
Online craft goods store Etsy has filed to get listed on
Nasdaq under the ticker symbol ETSY, to raise at least $100
million. The IPO, which could give Etsy a valuation of $2
billion, would be the biggest for a New York-based tech company
in several years.
Photos-based social network Instagram has unveiled a new
advertising format where advertisements will carry links to
marketers' product and websites. The Facebook -owned app
has termed the new advertising format as "carousel adverts".
(Compiled by Ankush Sharma in Bengaluru; Editing by Cynthia
Osterman)