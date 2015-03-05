PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - March 5

March 5 The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

U.S. drugmaker Johnson & Johnson is nearing a deal to buy it smaller rival and maker of cancer drugs Pharmacyclics . Sources close to the deal say that J&J may value the company at par or at a premium of the $17.5 bln market capitalisation that Pharmacyclics commands.

The chief executive of Exxon Mobil has said that low oil prices are here to stay and that the world should "settle in" for a period where oil prices remain weak.

Online craft goods store Etsy has filed to get listed on Nasdaq under the ticker symbol ETSY, to raise at least $100 million. The IPO, which could give Etsy a valuation of $2 billion, would be the biggest for a New York-based tech company in several years.

Photos-based social network Instagram has unveiled a new advertising format where advertisements will carry links to marketers' product and websites. The Facebook -owned app has termed the new advertising format as "carousel adverts". (Compiled by Ankush Sharma in Bengaluru; Editing by Cynthia Osterman)