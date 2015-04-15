PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - April 15

UPDATE 2-Insurer Cigna beats profit estimates, boosts earnings forecast
* Anthem files petition to review Cigna deal decision (Adds details, analyst comment)
April 15 (Reuters) -
The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
Headlines
EXOR LOOKS TO THWART PARTNERRE-AXIS DEAL
PARIS BACKS NOKIA BID FOR ALCATEL-LUCENT
YOUTUBE 'ABUSES' COPYRIGHT LAW SAY LABELS
RIVAL BID TO ROTHSCHILD EMERGES FOR ARMS
Overview
Italian holding company Exor, which controls carmaker Fiat Chrysler Automobiles, has launched a counter bid worth $6.4 bln to buy reinsurer PartnerRe Ltd , to prevent its merger with Axis Capital Holdings Ltd .
In a surprise move, the French government has backed the deal between Nokia and Alcatel Lucent saying "it is a move for the future," Economy Minister Emmanuel Macron said.
International Federation of the Phonographic Industry, an organisation that represents recording companies, said YouTube and some other hosting services like Dailymotion and SoundCloud exploit legal loopholes to gain an unfair advantage in licensing negotiations.
London-listed coal mining company Asia Resource Minerals Plc is the subject of a possible 210 million pound ($309.81 million) bid from Asia Coal Ventures (ACE), a vehicle funded by the Indonesia's Sinarmas Group.
($1 = 0.6778 pounds) (Compiled by Ankush Sharma in Bengaluru; Editing by Lisa Shumaker)
* Anthem files petition to review Cigna deal decision (Adds details, analyst comment)
May 4 Delta Air Lines apologized on Thursday after a couple said they were kicked off an overbooked flight with their two toddlers so their seats could be given to waiting passengers, the latest U.S. airline to apologize over incidents on board their flights.
May 5 Global banks have warned they could move thousands of jobs out of Britain to prepare for the expected disruption caused by the country's exit from the European Union, endangering London's status as a major financial centre.