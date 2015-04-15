PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - April 15

April 15 (Reuters) -

Headlines

EXOR LOOKS TO THWART PARTNERRE-AXIS DEAL

PARIS BACKS NOKIA BID FOR ALCATEL-LUCENT

YOUTUBE 'ABUSES' COPYRIGHT LAW SAY LABELS

RIVAL BID TO ROTHSCHILD EMERGES FOR ARMS

Italian holding company Exor, which controls carmaker Fiat Chrysler Automobiles, has launched a counter bid worth $6.4 bln to buy reinsurer PartnerRe Ltd , to prevent its merger with Axis Capital Holdings Ltd .

In a surprise move, the French government has backed the deal between Nokia and Alcatel Lucent saying "it is a move for the future," Economy Minister Emmanuel Macron said.

International Federation of the Phonographic Industry, an organisation that represents recording companies, said YouTube and some other hosting services like Dailymotion and SoundCloud exploit legal loopholes to gain an unfair advantage in licensing negotiations.

London-listed coal mining company Asia Resource Minerals Plc is the subject of a possible 210 million pound ($309.81 million) bid from Asia Coal Ventures (ACE), a vehicle funded by the Indonesia's Sinarmas Group.

