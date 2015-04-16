PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - April 16

April 16 The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

Headlines

EU SET FOR CRACKDOWN AFTER GOOGLE CHARGES

ASHLEYMADISON.COM PLANS LONDON IPO

GUY HANDS WEIGHS BID FOR LA FITNESS CHAIN

EY TO PAY $10 MLN OVER LEHMAN ACCOUNTING

Overview

After filing formal antitrust charges against search giant Google Inc, the European Union is upping the ante against companies it suspects of indulging in anti-competitive behaviour. EU officials said the charge sheet is ready against Russian gas exporter Gazprom.

Adultery website AshleyMadison.com plans to list itself on the London stock market to generate about $200 million that it says will help fuel its expansion into "the international market of adultery". The company values itself at $1 billion.

Guy Hands owned European private equity firm Terra Firma has launched a bid for struggling gym operator LA Fitness, countering rival offers from Pure Gym and Fitness First. Last year, LA Fitness sold 33 gyms to Mike Ashley's Sports Direct while the remainder of its 43 gyms, which are located in London and the southeast, are up for sale.

Accounting firm Ernst & Young will pay $10 million to settle a New York lawsuit that accused it of helping Lehman Brothers hide its precarious financial situation in the run-up to the 2008 global financial meltdown.