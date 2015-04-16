PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - April 16

April 16 The following are the top stories in
Headlines
EU SET FOR CRACKDOWN AFTER GOOGLE CHARGES
ASHLEYMADISON.COM PLANS LONDON IPO
GUY HANDS WEIGHS BID FOR LA FITNESS CHAIN
EY TO PAY $10 MLN OVER LEHMAN ACCOUNTING
Overview
After filing formal antitrust charges against search giant
Google Inc, the European Union is upping the ante
against companies it suspects of indulging in anti-competitive
behaviour. EU officials said the charge sheet is ready against
Russian gas exporter Gazprom.
Adultery website AshleyMadison.com plans to list itself on
the London stock market to generate about $200 million that it
says will help fuel its expansion into "the international market
of adultery". The company values itself at $1 billion.
Guy Hands owned European private equity firm Terra Firma has
launched a bid for struggling gym operator LA Fitness,
countering rival offers from Pure Gym and Fitness First. Last
year, LA Fitness sold 33 gyms to Mike Ashley's Sports Direct
while the remainder of its 43 gyms, which are located in London
and the southeast, are up for sale.
Accounting firm Ernst & Young will pay $10 million to settle
a New York lawsuit that accused it of helping Lehman Brothers
hide its precarious financial situation in the run-up to the
2008 global financial meltdown.
