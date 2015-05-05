PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - May 5

May 4 The following are the top stories in the
Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does
not vouch for their accuracy.
Headlines
* Andy Burnham vows to reset public expectations of NHS
(on.ft.com/1JmctDa)
* IMF takes hard line on aid as Greek surplus turns to
deficit (on.ft.com/1KHXK6J)
* Pimco fund loses crown to Vanguard
(on.ft.com/1dIYmOn)
* Business jet group Luxaviation to buy rival ExecuJet
Aviation
(on.ft.com/1EMgpvX)
Overview
Britain's shadow health secretary Andy Burnham has said that
he intends to "reset" the public's expectations of the NHS if
Labour wins the elections and also added that the country needs
to be more realistic regarding what the health service can
provide.
The International Monetary Fund has warned Greece's eurozone
creditors that the country faces losing vital aid from the
agency unless the European lenders write off major amounts of
its sovereign debt.
The Pimco Total Return Fund has lost its title as the
world's biggest bond mutual fund. Pacific Investment Management
Inc said on Monday that its assets slipped to $110.4 billion at
the end of April. By comparison, the Vanguard Total Bond Market
Index Fund had $117.3 billion.
Luxaviation, a Business jet management and charter group,
is set to create the world's second-largest corporate aircraft
operator on Tuesday when it acquires Zurich-based ExecuJet
Aviation in a deal that is expected to total hundreds of
millions of euros.
(Compiled by Shivam Srivastava in Bengaluru; Editing by Ken
Wills)