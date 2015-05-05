PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - May 6

May 5 The following are the top stories in the
Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does
not vouch for their accuracy.
Headlines
Overview
BNP Paribas SA's personal finance subsidiary has
become the subject of a formal investigation for allegedly
misleading thousands of customers regarding risks associated
with taking Swiss franc loans shortly before the eurozone
sovereign debt crisis.
Visa Europe has formed partnerships with a number of the
largest high street banks with the aim of expanding its "digital
wallet" service to ease online shopping for thousands of people
in the UK as the card provider shifts more towards mobile
payments.
The European Union has called for the establishment of a
global arbitration court that would hear disputes between
foreign investors and governments. "Investor-State Dispute
Settlement" mechanisms allow foreign investors to take
governments before arbitration panels if they feel discriminated
against, but they are contentious as an increasing number of
them have used it to challenge government regulations.
* HSBC Holdings Plc has increased the chance it may
spin off its UK retail business after raising concerns about
regulations that would prevent it from keeping control of the
division's capital and management.
(Compiled by Shivam Srivastava in Bengaluru; Editing by Ken
Wills)