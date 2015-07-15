PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - July 16

BRIEF-Comvita expects reported after-tax loss of NZ$7-7.5 mln for HY
* Likely to see a 60% shortfall in harvest expectations this season from our own apiary operations
July 16 The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
Headlines
DEUTSCHE BANK MOSCOW PROBE SPREADS TO UK
RAKE'S MOVE TO WORLDPAY SIGNALS IPO
BLYTHE MASTERS JOINS SUBPRIME AUTO GROUP
BELGIAN DATA WATCHDOG DEFENDS ITS 'POLITICAL' FACEBOOK CASE
Overview
Deutsche Bank AG is now being investigated by the UK regulator the Financial Conduct Authority to see whether the bank breached any anti-money laundering laws for its Moscow clients. Earlier this week, New York's banking regulator asked the bank to provide details about a suspected bribe to a Moscow bank employee as part of its investigation.
British payments processing firm Worldpay IPO-WORLD.L took a step nearer a potential stock market listing by appointing Barclays' deputy chairman Michael Rake as its new chairman on Wednesday.
Santander Consumer Holdings USA has named former JPMorgan Chase & Co executive Blythe Masters as its non-executive chairman.
Belgian Privacy Commission defended its decision to take Facebook to court by calling it "politically motivated". The data protection agency took the company to court alleging that the company tracks people over the web even if they do not use the service. (Compiled by Rishika Sadam in Begaluru)
SAN FRANCISCO, Jan 20 U.S. President Donald Trump's administration is only hours old, but already a small parade of S&P 500 companies' chiefs have voiced optimism that his promised tax cuts, stimulus spending and deregulation will boost corporate profits.
KINSHASA, Jan 22 China Molybdenum Co Ltd (CMOC) said on Sunday it had signed an agreement with Chinese private equity firm BHR to support BHR's acquisition of a 24 percent stake in Democratic Republic of Congo's massive Tenke copper mine.