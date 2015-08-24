PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - Aug 24

Aug 24 The following are the top stories in the
Headlines
British embassy in Tehran reopens
Zurich Insurance seeks more time for 5 billion pounds RSA
offer
Verizon and AT&T accused of hurting rivals
Overview
UK Foreign Secretary Philip Hammond reopened Britain's
embassy in Tehran on Sunday, ensuring that the nuclear agreement
is a success and also encouraging trade and investment once
sanctions are lifted.
Zurich Insurance is seeking more time for British
insurer RSA's offer, after the two parties advanced on
their prospective 5 billion pounds deal over the weekend. RSA
will most likely ask to extend a deadline set for this Tuesday
for Zurich to make an offer or retreat for at least six months.
A BT Group Plc executive has called for the United
States to require its telecommunications companies to allow
access to their networks at regulated prices, similar to rules
in place in the United Kingdom.
