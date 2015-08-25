PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - Aug 25

Aug 25 The following are the top stories in the
Headlines
Monsanto sweetens Syngenta takeover bid
Airbus eyes legal action against Japanese defence ministry
BP skips Iran trip amid concerns about U.S. sanctions
Overview
U.S.-based Monsanto Co sweetened its offer to buy
Switzerland's Syngenta AG, valuing the company at
around $47 billion as it tries to lure the Swiss firm to the
negotiating table.
Airbus Group SE is looking to sue Japanese defence
ministry after it could not strike a multi-billion dollar deal
to supply helicopters to Japan's ground self-defence forces.
BP Plc decided not to travel with the UK trade
delegation accompanying British Foreign Secretary Philip Hammond
to reopen UK embassy in Tehran on Sunday amid concern among
British companies that U.S. regulators might take legal action
even after sanctions were eased.
