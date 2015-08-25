PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - Aug 25

Aug 25 The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

Headlines

Monsanto sweetens Syngenta takeover bid

Airbus eyes legal action against Japanese defence ministry

BP skips Iran trip amid concerns about U.S. sanctions

Overview

U.S.-based Monsanto Co sweetened its offer to buy Switzerland's Syngenta AG, valuing the company at around $47 billion as it tries to lure the Swiss firm to the negotiating table.

Airbus Group SE is looking to sue Japanese defence ministry after it could not strike a multi-billion dollar deal to supply helicopters to Japan's ground self-defence forces.

BP Plc decided not to travel with the UK trade delegation accompanying British Foreign Secretary Philip Hammond to reopen UK embassy in Tehran on Sunday amid concern among British companies that U.S. regulators might take legal action even after sanctions were eased.

