PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - Aug 31

Eni discovers 'supergiant' gasfield near Egypt

Allianz and Canadian fund eye UK airport

Peer-to-peer lender Zopa names Jaidev Janardana as chief

Italian energy group Eni said on Sunday it had discovered the largest known gas field in the Mediterranean off the Egyptian coast, predicting the find could help meet Egypt's gas needs for decades to come.

German insurer Allianz SE has joined Borealis Infrastructure, which manages investments for Canada's Ontario Municipal Employees Retirement Systems, to explore a bid for London City Airport.

British peer-to-peer lender Zopa on Sunday appointed Jaidev Janardana as chief executive officer, taking over from Giles Andrews.

