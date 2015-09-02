PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - Sept 2

Sept 2 The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

Headlines

Bid by China's Anbang for Portugal's Novo Banco collapses

Swiss court backs Burkard plans to sell Sika stake to St Gobain

ASOS founder and Chief Executive Officer Nick Robertson set to step down

Overview

The Bank of Portugal has failed to reach an agreement with China's Anbang Insurance Group Co in exclusive talks over the sale of state-rescued Novo Banco and will now open talks with the second-placed bidder.

A Swiss court confirmed Saint-Gobain did not have to launch a mandatory public takeover bid for all the shares of Swiss chemical firm Sika AG, the French group said on Tuesday.

British online fashion retailer ASOS Plc Chief Executive Officer Nick Robertson is to step down in the coming months, 15 years after launching the company.

