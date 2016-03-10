PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - March 10

March 10 The following are the top stories in
Headlines
Overview
* Amazon.com Inc is opening its first large
warehouse in the northwest of England which will generate 1,000
jobs in over three years.
* Exchange operator Nasdaq Inc said on Wednesday it
would buy International Securities Exchange from Deutsche Boerse
AG for $1.1 billion. The deal with Nasdaq excludes
ownership interests in BATS Global Markets and Digital Asset
Holdings, which will continue to be owned by Deutsche Boerse,
Deutsche Borse said.
* UBS and Deutsche Bank AG lost a legal
challenge brought on by HM Revenue & Customs regarding two
offshore schemes which were conceived to avoid paying tax on
bankers' bonuses.
* Moody's Investors Service has decided to withdraw all
national scale ratings for Russian issuers for the rest of the
year in light of recent legislative changes in Russia, the
rating agency said in a press release on Wednesday.
