PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - March 11

* Lloyds Banking Group is set to give a one billion
pounds ($1.43 billion) in cut rate loans to real estate
customers who are seeking to better the energy efficiency of
their buildings.
* Bridgewater has chosen Jon Rubinstein, a longtime
technology executive who spent years working with Steve Jobs at
Apple Inc. Rubinstein is set to join Bridgewater as
co-Chief Executive Officer in May.
* The European Central Bank cut its deposit rate by 10 basis
points to minus 0.4 percent and relaxed the impact on banks with
cheaper short-term loans and longer-term liquidity at negative
interest rates. The ECB gave expanded quantitative easing,
incentives to banks to increase lending and further interest
rate cuts.
