PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - June 3

June 3 The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

Headlines

Tata Steel ready to keep Port Talbot after state loan deal (on.ft.com/1TS7x2x)

BHS to close as rescue talks end in failure (on.ft.com/1TS96O5)

ECB holds back on ultra-cheap loans to Greek banks (on.ft.com/1TS8LL6)

Bilfinger to sell real estate arm to Sweden's EQT for 1.2 bln euros (on.ft.com/1TS8kAC)

Overview

Tata Steel Ltd is nearing a deal with the UK government to keep its Port Talbot steel plant open after the Indian company was offered a multimillion-pound state loan.

British department stores group BHS is to be wound down after administrators failed to find a buyer for the 88-year-old chain, threatening over 10,000 jobs and creating huge vacant sites in town centres struggling to cope with changing shopping habits.

The European Central Bank deferred giving Greece access to its cheap money on Thursday, hours before Athens rushed through parliament a batch of bailout reforms that could have qualified the country for the lifeline cut off a year ago.

Germany's Bilfinger has agreed to sell its real estate services unit to private equity group EQT for 1.2 billion euros ($1.3 billion), leaving the former major German construction group focused solely on industrial plant services. ($1 = 0.8969 euros) (Compiled by Ismail Shakil in Bengaluru; Editing by Peter Cooney)