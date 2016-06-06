PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - June 6

June 6 The following are the top stories in the
Headlines
AnaCap raises 595 mln euros to buy European banks' credit
assets (bit.ly/1PdDNWJ)
Sports Direct's Mike Ashley to face MPs (bit.ly/1PdDHhD)
Banks train staff to answer Brexit queries (bit.ly/1PdEKOw)
Overview
Private equity firm AnaCap Financial Partners raised 595
million euros ($675.09 million) for its AnaCap Credit
Opportunities III fund to buy credit assets from European banks.
Mike Ashley, the founder of Sports Direct International Plc
, will answer questions in Britain's parliament about
practices at the sports goods retailer on Tuesday, his spokesman
said, signalling an end to a standoff between the billionaire
and lawmakers.
High-street banks are training their staff on how to
reassuringly answer queries from confused customers ahead of
Britain's June 23 European Union referendum.
($1 = 0.8814 euros)
