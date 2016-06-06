PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - June 6

June 6 The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

Headlines

AnaCap raises 595 mln euros to buy European banks' credit assets (bit.ly/1PdDNWJ)

Sports Direct's Mike Ashley to face MPs (bit.ly/1PdDHhD)

Banks train staff to answer Brexit queries (bit.ly/1PdEKOw)

Overview

Private equity firm AnaCap Financial Partners raised 595 million euros ($675.09 million) for its AnaCap Credit Opportunities III fund to buy credit assets from European banks.

Mike Ashley, the founder of Sports Direct International Plc , will answer questions in Britain's parliament about practices at the sports goods retailer on Tuesday, his spokesman said, signalling an end to a standoff between the billionaire and lawmakers.

High-street banks are training their staff on how to reassuringly answer queries from confused customers ahead of Britain's June 23 European Union referendum. ($1 = 0.8814 euros) (Compiled by Ismail Shakil in Bengaluru)