PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - June 8

Headlines
Yildiz seeks to expand biscuit empire from London hub (on.ft.com/22NIgXC)
Rothschild trust walks from Alliance Trust tie-up (on.ft.com/22NIhe9)
Mike Ashley admits Sports Direct under HMRC investigation (on.ft.com/22NIJsT)
Overview
Yildiz, the Turkish owner of Godiva chocolate and McVitie's
biscuits, has set up a London-based company that will boost its
exposure to international markets and investors, helping the
company compete in an increasingly competitive global food
industry.
RIT Capital Partners Plc, a British investment trust
chaired by financier Jacob Rothschild, said it did not intend to
make an offer for Alliance Trust Plc despite
"constructive discussions."
Mike Ashley, the billionaire founder of British retailer
Sports Direct, said on Tuesday the company effectively
paid warehouse staff below the statutory minimum wage by
requiring them to queue for security checks on their own time.
(Compiled by Ismail Shakil in Bengaluru)