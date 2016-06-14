PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - June 14

June 14 The following are the top stories in the
Headlines
* TransCanada, Sempra to build Mexico gas pipeline (bit.ly/25YMygJ)
* Berenberg looks to double U.S. headcount (bit.ly/25YNba7)
* NXP to sell Standard Products for $2.8 bln (bit.ly/25YOgie)
* Airbus to assemble helicopters in China (bit.ly/25YNWjs)
Overview
* TransCanada and IEnova consortium have won a
tender to build an 800-km sub-sea pipe from southern Texas to
the Gulf of Mexico. The pipeline is expected to commence
operations by October 2018.
* Privately owned bank Berenberg is looking to double its
employees in the United States by the end of 2017. The bank
opened an equity-trading desk in New York last year.
* JIC Group and Wise Road Capital are buying Standard
Products, a unit of NXP Semiconductors for about $2.8
billion.
* Airbus said it would use China-based
manufacturers to assemble its helicopters as a part of a deal to
supply 100 helicopters for 700 million euros ($790.16 million).
($1 = 0.8859 euros)
