PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - June 16

June 16 The following are the top stories in the
Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does
not vouch for their accuracy.
Headlines
* Cameron plans Trident vote to unify Tories after EU poll
(bit.ly/1YsMh3G)
* RBS to make cash machine switch at same time as referendum
(bit.ly/1YsMyDA)
* London commuters caught up in acrimonious rail dispute (bit.ly/1YsNl7H)
* New Zealand economy grows faster than expected in Q1 (bit.ly/1YsNZSF)
Overview
- In attempts to bring together the Conservative party after
the EU referendum battle, David Cameron is planning a Commons
vote on new Trident submarines next month.
- Royal Bank of Scotland is installing new ATMs in
approximately 300 branches that are being hived off to create
Williams & Glyn, the challenger bank that is being formed from
RBS branches in England and Wales and NatWest outlets of
Scotland.
- The RMT rail union and Govia dispute has left passengers
stranded. The conflict is centered over plans to change the role
of train conductors and has led to several days of strikes.
- Ahead of forecasts, New Zealand's economy grew by a
seasonally adjusted pace of 0.7 percent quarter-on-quarter in
the first three months of this year, down from 0.9 percent in
the December quarter.
(Compiled by Sangameswaran S in Bengaluru; Editing by Peter
Cooney)