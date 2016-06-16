PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - June 16

June 16 The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

Headlines

* Cameron plans Trident vote to unify Tories after EU poll (bit.ly/1YsMh3G)

* RBS to make cash machine switch at same time as referendum (bit.ly/1YsMyDA)

* London commuters caught up in acrimonious rail dispute (bit.ly/1YsNl7H)

* New Zealand economy grows faster than expected in Q1 (bit.ly/1YsNZSF)

Overview

- In attempts to bring together the Conservative party after the EU referendum battle, David Cameron is planning a Commons vote on new Trident submarines next month.

- Royal Bank of Scotland is installing new ATMs in approximately 300 branches that are being hived off to create Williams & Glyn, the challenger bank that is being formed from RBS branches in England and Wales and NatWest outlets of Scotland.

- The RMT rail union and Govia dispute has left passengers stranded. The conflict is centered over plans to change the role of train conductors and has led to several days of strikes.

- Ahead of forecasts, New Zealand's economy grew by a seasonally adjusted pace of 0.7 percent quarter-on-quarter in the first three months of this year, down from 0.9 percent in the December quarter.

(Compiled by Sangameswaran S in Bengaluru; Editing by Peter Cooney)