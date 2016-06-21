PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - June 21

EU mergers and takeovers (Jan 16)
BRUSSELS, Jan 16 The following are mergers under review by the European Commission and a brief guide to the EU merger process:
June 21 The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
Headlines
* Rabobank buys 5 percent stake in Kepler Cheuvreux (bit.ly/28JVt2e)
* New Altice chief appointed as Cablevision merger bedded (bit.ly/28JVIui)
* Deloitte targets SMEs with cloud-based service (bit.ly/28JW3NL)
* Oi files for Brazil's biggest bankruptcy (bit.ly/28JU5sr)
Overview
- As tighter regulatory rules and pressure to cut costs drives consolidation in the brokerage sector, Rabobank has bought a five percent stake in Kepler Cheuvreux.
- Altice has appointed Michel Combes as CEO as a part of a management reshuffle. He would replace Dexter Goei who becomes Chairman and CEO of Altice USA.
- Deloitte's new cloud-based service Propel has received 2.5 million pounds in funding from Deloitte's Innovation Investments scheme, as the company targets startups to expand its reach.
- Brazil's biggest bankruptcy was filed by telecom operator Oi on Monday as $19.26 billion debt weighed on the company. (Compiled by Sangameswaran S in Bengaluru; Editing by Sandra Maler)
BRUSSELS, Jan 16 The following are mergers under review by the European Commission and a brief guide to the EU merger process:
PARIS, Jan 16 Burkina Faso estimates it will produce 750,000 tonnes of raw cotton in the 2016/17 season, up from the previous harvest of 600,000 tonnes, the country's agriculture minister said on Monday.
CAPE TOWN, Jan 16 U.S. auto-maker Ford will recall 4,500 Kuga SUVs sold in South Africa after dozens of reports of the vehicles catching fire spontaneously, the head of the company's South Africa unit said on Monday.