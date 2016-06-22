PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - June 22

BRIEF-Clarocity qtrly loss per share $0.01
* Clarocity Corporation announces Q1 results, shares for services and clarifies repayment of convertible debentures
June 22 The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
Headlines
* Nestle buys into Scottish wind power (bit.ly/28Njfe2)
* Qatari fund buys Balmain fashion house (bit.ly/28MgV2K)
* Transferwise to limit GBP transfers ahead of Brexit vote (bit.ly/28NjaXx)
* Tesla offers to buy SolarCity in stock deal (bit.ly/28MiPjT)
Overview
- Nestle has agreed to buy electricity from a wind farm being built near Sanquhar, southwest of Scotland. It signed a 15-year deal which would meet half the company's power needs in UK and Ireland.
- Valentino owner Mayhoola for Investments agreed to buy fashion-house Balmain. The terms of the deal was not disclosed immediately but the bidding process valued Balmain at 500 million euros ($562.40 million).
- Transferwise said in an email to customers that it will be imposing restrictions on transfers involving pounds beginning at 7 a.m. on Thursday UK time until Friday when the referendum results are announced.
- Tesla made an offer on Tuesday to acquire SolarCity. The offer represents a value of between $26.50 to $28.50 a share. Elon Musk has a 22.2 percent stake in SolarCity and is the company's largest shareholder. ($1 = 0.8890 euros) (Compiled by Sangameswaran S in Bengaluru; Editing by Sandra Maler)
* Clarocity Corporation announces Q1 results, shares for services and clarifies repayment of convertible debentures
UNITED NATIONS, May 19 North Korea's deputy United Nations envoy said on Friday "it is ridiculous" to link Pyongyang with the WannaCry "ransomware" cyber attack that started to sweep around the globe a week ago or the hacking of a U.N. expert monitoring sanctions violations.
* Qualcomm announces pricing of $11.0 billion senior notes offering