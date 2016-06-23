PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - June 24

June 24 The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

Gibraltar votes to remain in the EU

Led Zeppelin wins "Stairway to Heaven" lawsuit

Deutsche Bank to cut 3,000 jobs in Germany

Biggest U.S. banks pass Fed stress test

- Gibraltar voted to stay in the EU, but it comes as no surprise. The "In" campaign received 19,322 votes and rival "Out" received 823 votes.

- Led Zeppelin has won a lawsuit which claimed that the band's "Stairway to Heaven" was stolen from a U.S. group called Spirit.

- Deutsche Bank is to cut about 3,000 jobs in Germany as a part of its 5-year overhaul to eliminate 9,000 jobs, nearly 10 percent of its workforce.

- The Federal Reserve said on Wednesday that the U.S. banking system has strength to withstand an economic meltdown and two years of negative interest rates. (Compiled by Sangameswaran S in Bengaluru; Editing by Sandra Maler)