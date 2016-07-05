PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - July 5

July 5 The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

Headlines

* NHS call for politicians to honour funding promises after Brexit (bit.ly/29hMwOZ)

* Shell seeks exemption to North Sea clear-up rules (bit.ly/29hMVAY)

* Nigeria president shakes up state oil group (bit.ly/29hN1Zg)

* Boris Johnson backs Andrea Leadsom in Conservative leadership race (bit.ly/29hMVRr)

Overview

- Simon Stevens, head of the National Health Service, said the UK government should honour existing NHS funding pledges after Brexit.

- Royal Dutch Shell wants to leave behind extremely large steel and concrete structures when it abandons Brent field and Shell has concluded that safety and environmental risks involved in removing much of the infrastructure would far outweigh the benefits.

- Nigerian President Muhammadu Buhari removed deputy oil minister Emmanuel Kachikwu from his joint role as the national oil company's managing director and has also appointed a new board.

- Boris Johnson has backed UK's energy minister Andrea Leadsom as the next prime minister. His endorsement establishes her as a serious rival to frontrunner Theresa May. (Compiled by Sangameswaran S in Bengaluru; Editing by Sandra Maler)