PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - July 11

Noble Energy to buy Clayton Williams Energy for $2.7 bln
Jan 16 Noble Energy said on Monday it would buy Clayton Williams Energy for about $2.7 billion in a cash-and-stock deal.
July 11 The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
Headlines
Gibraltar calls for second Brexit vote
BoE set to cut rates to avert predicted Brexit slowdown
Diageo to pursue tycoon Mallya on $182 million 'improper transactions'
Overview
Gibraltar is calling for a second referendum after a Brexit deal is struck with the European Union. The British territory on Spain's south coast focuses on talks with Scotland to remain in the EU bloc.
The Bank of England is prepared to cut interest rates to new lows on Thursday in a move to prevent a predicted Brexit slowdown. BOE Governor Mark Carney said that the economic outlook had deteriorated and some monetary policy easing would probably be required over the summer.
Spirits giant Diageo Plc plans to pursue Indian liquor baron Vijay Mallya to recover about $178.76 million in funds it said were diverted, while under his control, from its Indian subsidiary United Spirits Ltd. ($1 = 67.1290 Indian rupees) (Compiled by Rama Venkat Raman in Bengaluru; Editing by Sandra Maler)
Jan 16 Noble Energy said on Monday it would buy Clayton Williams Energy for about $2.7 billion in a cash-and-stock deal.
BERLIN/MUNICH, Jan 16 Facebook is stepping up efforts to head off tougher regulation by Germany, a fierce critic of the social media network operator, saying on Monday it would do more to combat fake news as its chief operating officer met with officials in Berlin.
Jan 16 American Apparel LLC started to lay off staff on Monday after Canada's Gildan Activewear Inc withdrew its initial plan to buy some of the bankrupt U.S. fashion retailer's manufacturing operations, company employees said.