PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - July 25

Nikkei touches lowest level since early December
* Safe-haven yen gains ahead of British PM May's Brexit speech
July 25 The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
Headlines
* Verizon set to acquire Yahoo's core business for $5 bln (on.ft.com/2aEsfiD)
* Italian finance minister rejects need for banks bail-in (on.ft.com/2aErdTZ)
* Guardian Media Group hit with record £173 mln loss (on.ft.com/2aEs334)
Overview
* Verizon is set to buy Yahoo's core business for about $5 billion, according to a person familiar with the matter. The deal will end months of uncertainty about Yahoo's future after the company announced plans to review strategic alternatives in February.
* Pier Carlo Padoan, the Italian finance minister, in a bid to reassure global markets of Italy's financial health, has rejected a "bail-in" of Italian banks by private investors. His reassurance came at the time when the G20 promised to use "all policy tools" at their disposal to tackle any negative impact post-Brexit.
* Guardian Media Group this week will report a greater-than-expected full-year operating loss of 69 million pounds ($90.62 million). The media house's pre-tax loss will be 173 million pounds. Amid controversies over the source of the losses, Editor in Chief Alan Rusbridger resigned in May. ($1 = 0.7614 pounds) (Compiled by Gaurika Juneja in Bengaluru; Editing by Lisa Von Ahn)
* Safe-haven yen gains ahead of British PM May's Brexit speech
CALGARY, Alberta, Jan 16 A section of an intra-provincial oilfield pipeline under construction in Canada's oil heartland of Alberta needs replacement after being damaged by an act of "mischief," authorities said on Monday.
* Vanco-Stock Ltd. acquires common shares of Montana Exploration Corp