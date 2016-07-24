PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - July 25

July 25 The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

* Verizon set to acquire Yahoo's core business for $5 bln (on.ft.com/2aEsfiD)

* Italian finance minister rejects need for banks bail-in (on.ft.com/2aErdTZ)

* Guardian Media Group hit with record £173 mln loss (on.ft.com/2aEs334)

* Verizon is set to buy Yahoo's core business for about $5 billion, according to a person familiar with the matter. The deal will end months of uncertainty about Yahoo's future after the company announced plans to review strategic alternatives in February.

* Pier Carlo Padoan, the Italian finance minister, in a bid to reassure global markets of Italy's financial health, has rejected a "bail-in" of Italian banks by private investors. His reassurance came at the time when the G20 promised to use "all policy tools" at their disposal to tackle any negative impact post-Brexit.

* Guardian Media Group this week will report a greater-than-expected full-year operating loss of 69 million pounds ($90.62 million). The media house's pre-tax loss will be 173 million pounds. Amid controversies over the source of the losses, Editor in Chief Alan Rusbridger resigned in May. ($1 = 0.7614 pounds) (Compiled by Gaurika Juneja in Bengaluru; Editing by Lisa Von Ahn)