PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - July 26

Overview
* Ericsson has let go of its CEO Hans Vestberg
after mounting pressure from shareholders unhappy with the
company's results. The company has been responding to weak
industry demand by cutting jobs and increasing cost cuts.
* Apple Inc has tapped Bob Mansfield, a special
adviser to the company and former hardware executive, to
spearhead its electric car project. The Apple veteran has worked
for the company for about 17 years and has engineered a number
of projects ranging from the iPad to the Apple Watch.
* The Islamic State claimed responsibility for the explosion
outside a music festival in Ansbach, Germany. The Syrian suicide
bomber who detonated the bomb had pledged his allegiance to Isis
and threatened revenge against the Germans.
* Yahoo Inc's CEO Marissa Mayer has condemned
sexist reporting of her leadership at the company, as she agreed
to sell the bulk of the company's assets to Verizon
Communication Inc for $4.8 billion.
