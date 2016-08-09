PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - Aug 9

UPDATE 1-Burberry's new CEO to join firm next week
* Changes allows Bailey to refocus on design role (Adds detail, background)
Aug 9 The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
Headlines
China warns UK over £18bn nuclear power deal
Walmart aims at Amazon with $3.3 bln Jet.com deal
German court clears way for investors to sue Volkswagen
Overview
China has warned Britain that bilateral ties stand at a "crucial historical juncture" over London's deferral of an 18 billion pound ($23.47 billion) nuclear power project, the Financial Times reported on Monday.
Wal-Mart Stores Inc, vying to better challenge Amazon.com Inc, will pay about $3 billion for internet retailer Jet.com and its innovative pricing software in the largest-ever deal for an e-commerce startup.
A German court will adopt a rarely used class-action style procedure to more efficiently process claims by investors seeking damages from Volkswagen over a diesel emissions cheating scandal, according to a ruling. The regional court in Braunschweig near Volkswagen's Wolfsburg headquarters said on Monday it will pick one case to act as a model to help resolve as many as 170 other damages claims, the closest thing Germany has to class-action lawsuits common in the United States (Compiled by Rama Venkat Raman in Bengaluru)
* Bahrain's Alba places order for GE's world-record-setting ha technology & signs long-term service agreement
BEIJING, Jan 16 Chinese search engine Baidu Inc on Monday launched an augmented reality (AR) lab in Beijing as part of a $200 million effort to revitalise the company's shrinking profits with cutting edge technology.