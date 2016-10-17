PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - Oct 18

Oct 18 The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

Headlines

* One person dies in blast at BASF chemicals site on.ft.com/2eco9m1

* Steven Woolfe quits 'ungovernable' Ukip on.ft.com/2ecowwV

* Theresa May minded to approve Heathrow expansion on.ft.com/2ecoghF

* UK shuns court fight with Volkswagen over diesel scandal on.ft.com/2ecqfCn

Overview

- Six have been injured and one person dies in a fire and an explosion at a BASF chemicals site in Germany. The plant manager said it was still unclear what caused the blast and which chemicals were burning.

- Steven Woolfe, a one-time favourite of the UKip, has quit the party. He said that the party was "ungovernable" without Nigel Farage as leader.

- UK Prime Minister Theresa May is minded to approve the expansion of Heathrow airport and is understood to see the project as an opportunity to show that Britain is not closing itself off from the world by leaving the EU.

- The UK government does not plan to take legal action against Volkswagen over the emissions scandal and the Competition and Markets Authority will not seek compensation for affected car owners in UK in a civil case. (Compiled by Sangameswaran S in Bengaluru; Editing by Sandra Maler)