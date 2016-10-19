PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - Oct 19

Oct 19 The following are the top stories in the
Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does
not vouch for their accuracy.
Headlines
* BHP Billiton posts 6 pct drop in iron ore, copper output on.ft.com/2dMGxhX
* Former PM Monti urges Italians to reject Renzi's
referendum on.ft.com/2dMI1Zr
* Tabcorp and Tatts to create A$11.3 bln gaming giant on.ft.com/2dMHV4d
* John Stumpf resigns from Chevron, Target boards on.ft.com/2dMHRBE
Overview
- BHP Billiton said its iron ore output dropped 6
percent in this quarter. Its Samarco mine in Brazil remains
suspended after a spill that killed 19 people.
- Former Italian Prime Minister Mario Monti said that he
would vote against the premier's constitutional reforms in the
December referendum.
- Australia's biggest bookmakers Tabcorp and Tatts
Group said they would merge giving a combined equity
value of a$11.3 billion. Existing Tabcorp shareholders will own
about 42 per cent of the combined company and Tatts shareholders
will own the rest.
- John Stumpf resigned as a board director at both Chevron
and Target in a latest setback for Stumpf after
stepping down as CEO and Chairman of Wells Fargo last
week.
(Compiled by Sangameswaran S in Bengaluru; Editing by Sandra
Maler)