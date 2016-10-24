PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - Oct 24

Oct 24 The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

Headlines

Overview

- Rockwell Collins has agreed a $6.4 billion bid for B/E Aerospace. Rockwell will pay $62 per share, representing a 2 per cent premium to B/E's closing share price of $50.61 on Friday.

- Paul Tucker, former deputy governor of the Bank of England, has been interviewed by the Serious Fraud Office as part of a criminal investigation of the bank's actions during the financial crisis.

- From a ban on daytime television to reduced betting machine stakes, gambling companies could face new curbs, as the government prepares to launch a review of the UK bookmaking industry.

- The Melbourne Mercer Global Pension Index's annual analysis of worldwide pension systems ranked the UK at number 11, which showed that UK has slipped down the global pensions rankings two places lower than a year ago. It warned that the British system now contains "major risks and shortcomings".

