PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - Oct 25

Oct 25 The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

Headlines

* HNA takes $6.5bn Hilton stake to tap tourist growth on.ft.com/2ezDiQd

* Vitol to sell 50% stake in VTTI oil tank business for $1.2bn on.ft.com/2ezD37O

* S&P warns it may cut AT&T rating after Time Warner deal on.ft.com/2ezGr2C

* EasyJet shares climb higher after UBS turns positive on.ft.com/2ezDdfr

Overview

- China based HNA Group is buying a 25 percent stake in Hilton for $6.5 billion. The deal to buy the stake from Blackstone values the US hotel chain at a 14 percent premium to Hilton's closing price.

- World's largest independent oil trader Vitol said it is selling a 50 percent stake in its VTTI oil tank business to Buckeye Partners for $1.15 billion.

- Rating agency S&P warned that it may cut AT&T's credit rating by one notch because of its deal to buy Time Warner, that would add to its debt.

- Easyjet shares rallied on Monday after UBS turned positive on the company. UBS said that since expectation have already fallen more than 40 percent from recent peak, earnings risk is now "at least neutral". (Compiled by Sangameswaran S in Bengaluru; Editing by Sandra Maler)