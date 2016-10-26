PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - Oct 26

Oct 26 The following are the top stories in the
Headlines
* Lockheed Martin tops S&P 500 on strong sales on.ft.com/2dH1pGA
* Brussels raises heat on Italy over 2017 budget on.ft.com/2f5wbid
* Ireland makes pitch for London's EU institutions on.ft.com/2f5w9qA
* New BBC chief to take 10,000-pound pay cut on.ft.com/2f5uamu
Overview
- Lockheed Martin said it expects a 7 percent rise
in net sales next year. It was the biggest gainer on the S&P 500
and among industrials on Tuesday.
- Tension between Brussels and Italy over the country's 2017
budget escalated on Tuesday after the European Commission
imposed a 48-hour deadline on Rome to explain why it was
breaking previous fiscal agreements.
- Ireland has now pitched to host the European banking
Authority. The country, which suffered a bad banking crisis, is
the latest in the rush to take over London-based EU
institutions.
- The BBC's next chief will be paid 10,000 pounds lesser
than the predecessor, the UK government announced. The new chair
will serve a fixed term of four years and will be extended only
in "exceptional circumstances".
